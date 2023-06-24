Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 18 of 40 games this year (45.0%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has had an RBI in seven games this season (17.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.281
|AVG
|.226
|.406
|OBP
|.328
|.439
|SLG
|.396
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|21/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Olson (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
