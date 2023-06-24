On Saturday, June 24, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (39-38) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (32-42) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 30, or 62.5%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 10-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Twins have a 5-5 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Max Kepler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

