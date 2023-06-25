Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Farmer has had a hit in 26 of 47 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Farmer has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 21 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 18
.258 AVG .264
.337 OBP .298
.398 SLG .340
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
9 RBI 7
27/7 K/BB 13/3
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.