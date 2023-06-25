Marketa Vondrousova 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Wimbledon field is shrinking , as Marketa Vondrousova plays in a quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula. Vondrousova has +2800 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Vondrousova at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Vondrousova's Next Match
After beating Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, Vondrousova will meet Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET.
Vondrousova is currently listed at +125 to win her next match versus Pegula. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800
- Wimbledon odds to win: +2800
Want to bet on Vondrousova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Vondrousova Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Vondrousova defeated No. 33-ranked Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- In 10 tournaments over the past year, Vondrousova is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-9.
- Vondrousova has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 6-1 on that surface.
- Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played 33 matches across all court types, and 20.6 games per match.
- Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 21.3 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Vondrousova has been victorious in 43.3% of her return games and 73.6% of her service games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vondrousova has won 82.4% of her games on serve and 32.0% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.