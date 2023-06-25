The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .312 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Lewis enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
  • In 71.4% of his 21 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lewis has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (38.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).
  • He has scored in nine games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
.250 AVG .394
.283 OBP .394
.409 SLG .606
3 XBH 3
2 HR 2
5 RBI 8
13/2 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
