Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 12:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +120. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Minnesota games have finished below the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.3 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 30-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.2% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 16-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (51.6% winning percentage).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

Minnesota has played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-39-5).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 16-20 20-16 19-22 31-30 8-8

