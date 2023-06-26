Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .176 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his plate appearances.

In 22.8% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .198 AVG .152 .318 OBP .272 .451 SLG .430 12 XBH 8 5 HR 7 12 RBI 13 41/15 K/BB 37/12 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings