Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Kyle Farmer (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .255 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Farmer has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|19
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.337
|OBP
|.283
|.398
|SLG
|.321
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.04), 25th in WHIP (1.146), and first in K/9 (14.5).
