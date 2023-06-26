Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-1) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .272.

Jeffers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .615.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 20 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.1%).

He has scored in 14 of 42 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .281 AVG .263 .406 OBP .364 .439 SLG .439 6 XBH 6 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 21/9 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 0

