The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis take the field against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park.

Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 103 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 240 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 340 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.179 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-1) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.

Gray has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Mike Soroka 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Kyle Bradish

