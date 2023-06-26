Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (50-27) on Monday, June 26 versus the Minnesota Twins (40-39), who will counter with Sonny Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +180 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (8-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Twins and Braves game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 66 times and won 43, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Twins the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs once.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Max Kepler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+400) Willi Castro 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.