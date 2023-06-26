Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL by totaling 361.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 on the road.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Jordan Hicks registered 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
