Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .256.
- In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Castro has driven in a run in 12 games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.241
|AVG
|.271
|.304
|OBP
|.333
|.422
|SLG
|.365
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|5
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.
