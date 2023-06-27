The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Bryce Elder

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .262 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (23.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .224 AVG .308 .322 OBP .416 .382 SLG .415 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings