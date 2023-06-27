The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 45 hits and an OBP of .303 this season.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in 32 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (45.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 27
.217 AVG .189
.279 OBP .333
.512 SLG .333
16 XBH 8
11 HR 2
22 RBI 5
43/9 K/BB 35/19
2 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.40), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
