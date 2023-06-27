Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (51-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 27.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (5-1) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (8-4).

Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Twins were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Twins matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (32.1%) in those games.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (341 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

