The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .210 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this season (51.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.3%).

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.5% of his games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .218 AVG .200 .246 OBP .267 .427 SLG .379 11 XBH 9 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 34/7 5 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings