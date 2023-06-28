The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson ready for the final of a three-game series against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 244 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 17th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 343 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.183 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (1-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.

None of Maeda's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Maeda has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke

