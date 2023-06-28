Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (52-27), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park on Wednesday, June 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Twins have +135 odds to upset. A 10-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Twins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (1-4, 6.86 ERA)

Twins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 45, or 66.2%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 27-9 (75%).

Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (31%) in those games.

This year, the Twins have won three of seven games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

