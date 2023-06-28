Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willi Castro (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .249 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.0%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this year (21.8%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.241
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.316
|.422
|SLG
|.344
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|5
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old southpaw, came out of the bullpen and went four innings against the New York Yankees.
- In 10 games last season he put together a 1-2 record and had a 7.29 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.
