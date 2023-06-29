Two of the league's best scorers match up -- Jewell Loyd (first, 25.4 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 20.9) -- when the Seattle Storm (4-9) host the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no line set.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Lynx vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 87 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-8.8)

Seattle (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Lynx vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-7-0 this year.

Minnesota has seen four of its 13 games go over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are worst in the league offensively (75.7 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (82.8 points conceded).

On the boards, Minnesota is sixth in the league in rebounds (35.5 per game). It is second-best in rebounds allowed (33.6 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are eighth in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). They are third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 29.0%.

In 2023, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.3 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.1%).

In 2023, Minnesota has attempted 32.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.9% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 77.1% have been 2-pointers.

