Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Storm (4-10) and Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx (5-9) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, June 29, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Seattle's previous game ended in a loss to Minnesota 104-93 on the road. Sami Whitcomb (20 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (20 PTS, 2 BLK, 64.3 FG%) led the Storm, while Collier (33 PTS, 10 REB, 52.4 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (18 PTS, 5 AST, 61.5 FG%) paced the Lynx.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Storm vs. Lynx Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Storm (-135 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+110 to win)
- What's the spread?: Storm (-2.5)
- What's the over/under?: 163.5
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Lynx Season Stats
- In 2023, the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA offensively (77.7 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (83.6 points allowed).
- In 2023, Minnesota is fifth in the league in rebounds (35.7 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (33.6).
- The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in assists (18.6 per game) in 2023.
- In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is fifth in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.4 per game).
- In 2023 the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.7%).
- In 2023, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.6 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Lynx Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Lynx are scoring more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (75.6). But they are also allowing more at home (84) than away (83.1).
- At home Minnesota pulls down 36.6 rebounds per game, 1.7 more than away (34.9). It concedes 32.9 rebounds per game at home, 1.4 fewer than away (34.3).
- At home the Lynx are collecting 19.4 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (17.7).
- This year Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than away (12.7). But it is also forcing more at home (11.6) than on the road (11.3).
- The Lynx sink the same amount of 3-pointers per game at home as away (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (29.5%).
- This season, Minnesota is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (10.1). However, it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (35.1%).
Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Lynx have won four out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.
- The Lynx have a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-7-0 this year.
- Minnesota is 5-4 as a 2.5-point underdog or greater.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Lynx.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.