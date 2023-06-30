How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Freddy Peralta and Osvaldo Bido, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 18th in MLB play with 87 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .370 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .226 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (324 total).
- The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.
- Fueled by 229 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Peralta is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Peralta is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bido (0-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Bido will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|David Peterson
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|W 9-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Reiss Knehr
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Clayton Kershaw
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
