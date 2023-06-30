Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .208 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 35 of 69 games this year (50.7%), including multiple hits seven times (10.1%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 29.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.196
|.246
|OBP
|.262
|.427
|SLG
|.371
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|36/7
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (8-3) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 50th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
