Ryan Jeffers -- batting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .265.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 46.5% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 43 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .281 AVG .250 .406 OBP .348 .439 SLG .417 6 XBH 6 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 21/9 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings