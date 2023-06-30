Friday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (48-31) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (40-42) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-3) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (3-5) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

The Twins have won in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Twins Schedule