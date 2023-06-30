Twins vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (48-31) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (40-42) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-3) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (3-5) will take the ball for the Twins.
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.
- The Twins have won in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (343 total runs).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 26
|@ Braves
|L 4-1
|Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
|June 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
|June 28
|@ Braves
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Kolby Allard
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs TBA
|July 4
|Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
