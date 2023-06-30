Dean Kremer gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN2

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with 343 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.182 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (3-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Lopez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles

