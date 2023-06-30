Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willi Castro (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .256 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (32 of 56), with at least two hits 12 times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (21.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.241
|AVG
|.269
|.304
|OBP
|.327
|.422
|SLG
|.355
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|5
|SB
|8
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
