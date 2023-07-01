Brandon Powell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Brandon Powell is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Brandon Powell Injury Status
Powell is currently not on the injury report.
Brandon Powell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|32 TAR, 24 REC, 156 YDS, 0 TD
Brandon Powell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|23.60
|336
|127
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|9.89
|482
|169
|2023 ADP
|-
|924
|289
Brandon Powell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|39
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|3
|3
|12
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|3
|1
|2
|0
