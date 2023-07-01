Cam Akers: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Cam Akers and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Akers' stats in the article below.
Cam Akers Injury Status
Akers is currently listed as active.
Cam Akers 2023 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|22 CAR, 29 YDS (1.3 YPC), 1 TD
|0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Cam Akers Fantasy Insights
- In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Akers put up 8.9 fantasy points, carrying 22 times for 29 yards (1.3 yards per carry).
Cam Akers 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|22
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
