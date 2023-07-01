According to oddsmakers, the Georgia Bulldogs (+225) and Alabama Crimson Tide (+600) are among the favorites to win the National Championship this season. For odds on all of the top contenders, check out the piece below.

Want to bet on who will win the 2024 college football championship? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Top 2024 College Football Championship Odds

Odds to Win Georgia +225 Alabama +600 Ohio State +700 Michigan +800 LSU +1200 USC +1400 Florida State +1800 Clemson +1800 Texas +2000 Penn State +2500 Notre Dame +3000 Tennessee +3500

Place your 2024 national championship bets now at BetMGM!