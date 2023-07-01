The 2023 season kicks off for D.J. Wonnum when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

D.J. Wonnum Injury Status

Wonnum is currently not on the injury report.

D.J. Wonnum 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

D.J. Wonnum 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

