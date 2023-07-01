Harrison Phillips is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Harrison Phillips Injury Status

Phillips is currently not listed as injured.

Harrison Phillips 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 59 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Harrison Phillips 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

