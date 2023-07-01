Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Addison's stats in the article below.

Jordan Addison Injury Status

Addison is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Jordan Addison NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Jordan Addison 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 6 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD

Jordan Addison Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Addison produced 12.1 fantasy points, recording four receptions on six targets for 61 yards and one TD.

Other Vikings Players

Jordan Addison 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1

