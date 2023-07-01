Josh Metellus: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Josh Metellus' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Josh Metellus Injury Status
Metellus is currently listed as active.
Josh Metellus 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|32 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Josh Metellus 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|1
|2
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|3
