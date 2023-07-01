Justin Jefferson is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Justin Jefferson Injury Status

Jefferson is currently not on the injury report.

Justin Jefferson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 184 TAR, 128 REC, 1,809 YDS, 8 TD 4 CAR, 24 YDS (6 YPC), 1 TD

Justin Jefferson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 240.66 17 1 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 207.33 34 1 2023 ADP - 2 1

Justin Jefferson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 11 9 184 2 Week 2 @Eagles 12 6 48 0 Week 3 Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 4 @Saints 13 10 147 0 Week 5 Bears 13 12 154 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 8 6 107 0 Week 8 Cardinals 8 6 98 0 Week 9 @Commanders 13 7 115 1 Week 10 @Bills 16 10 193 1 Week 11 Cowboys 5 3 33 0 Week 12 Patriots 11 9 139 1 Week 13 Jets 11 7 45 1 Week 14 @Lions 15 11 223 0 Week 15 Colts 16 12 123 1 Week 16 Giants 16 12 133 1 Week 17 @Packers 5 1 15 0 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 38 0 Wild Card Giants 9 7 47 0

