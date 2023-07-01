Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves is +25000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Karl-Anthony Towns 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 22.2 599 Rebounds 9.5 256 Assists 3.0 81 Steals 0.9 24 Blocks 0.6 17 FG% 51.7% 217-for-420 3P% 42.1% 53-for-126

Karl-Anthony Towns' Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSN

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

