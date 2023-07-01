Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kirill Kaprizov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Think Kirill Kaprizov will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Kirill Kaprizov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 21:02 631:15 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.6 17 Points 0.9 27 Hits 0.5 14 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 1.1 33 Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Kirill Kaprizov's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.