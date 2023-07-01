Kirk Cousins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kirk Cousins Injury Status
Cousins is currently not on the injured list.
Kirk Cousins 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|424-for-643 (65.9%), 4,547 YDS (7.1 YPA), 29 TD, 14 INT
|31 CAR, 97 YDS, 2 TD
Kirk Cousins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|291.58
|8
|8
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|285.69
|10
|10
|2023 ADP
|-
|97
|12
Kirk Cousins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|23
|32
|277
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|27
|46
|221
|1
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|24
|41
|260
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|38
|273
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|32
|41
|296
|1
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|20
|30
|175
|2
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|24
|36
|232
|2
|0
|4
|22
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|22
|40
|265
|2
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|30
|50
|357
|1
|2
|6
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|12
|23
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|30
|37
|299
|3
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|21
|35
|173
|1
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|31
|41
|425
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|34
|54
|460
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|34
|48
|299
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|18
|31
|205
|1
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|17
|20
|225
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|31
|39
|273
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
