At +25000, Marcus Davenport is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 71st-best in the league.

Marcus Davenport 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Marcus Davenport Insights

Davenport helped carry the Saints' defense last year with 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 15 games.

With 265.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings had to rely on their sixth-ranked passing offense (263.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

On offense, Minnesota ranked 27th in the NFL last season with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed per contest (123.1).

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +10000 (24th in NFL) +1300 (2nd in NFL) Kirk Cousins +5000 (17th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (28th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (71st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (75th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (75th in NFL)

