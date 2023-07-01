Marcus Davenport: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Marcus Davenport and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Marcus Davenport Injury Status
Davenport is currently not on the injury report.
Marcus Davenport 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|29 Tackles (2 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Marcus Davenport 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|0.5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
