On Saturday, Max Kepler (batting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .203.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 47.2% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 30 .247 AVG .173 .305 OBP .252 .452 SLG .394 7 XBH 9 4 HR 7 11 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings