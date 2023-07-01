Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Orioles Player Props
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .208.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.1% of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (16 of 69), with more than one RBI six times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.0% of his games this year (20 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.196
|.246
|OBP
|.262
|.427
|SLG
|.371
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|36/7
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.