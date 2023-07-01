The 2023 season win total set for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Minnesota Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Golden Gophers' 2022 Performance

Minnesota sported the 65th-ranked offense last year (389.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking ninth-best with only 294.7 yards allowed per game.

Minnesota struggled in the passing game last season, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (182.2 passing yards per game). However, it ranked 15th-best on defense, giving up just 185.7 passing yards per game.

Minnesota collected five wins at home last year and three away.

As underdogs the Gophers had just one win (1-1). When favored they went 8-3.

Minnesota's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Mohamed Ibrahim RB 1,665 YDS / 20 TD / 128.1 YPG / 5.2 YPC Tanner Morgan QB 1,382 YDS (66.9%) / 9 TD / 5 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG Daniel Jackson WR 37 REC / 557 YDS / 5 TD / 42.8 YPG Treyson Potts RB 474 YDS / 3 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC Mariano Sori-Marin LB 84 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Tyler Nubin DB 53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Cody Lindenberg LB 70 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Terell Smith DB 36 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT

Golden Gophers' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (85), the Golden Gophers have the fifth-hardest schedule in college football.

Minnesota will face the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62).

Minnesota will play nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Minnesota 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Nebraska August 31 - - 2 Eastern Michigan September 9 - - 3 @ North Carolina September 16 - - 4 @ Northwestern September 23 - - 5 Louisiana September 30 - - 6 Michigan October 7 - - 8 @ Iowa October 21 - - 9 Michigan State October 28 - - 10 Illinois November 4 - - 11 @ Purdue November 11 - - 12 @ Ohio State November 18 - - 13 Wisconsin November 25 - -

