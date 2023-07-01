Twins vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-32) and Minnesota Twins (41-42) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.
The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (4-3, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.97 ERA).
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.
- This year, Minnesota has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (351 total), Minnesota is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 26
|@ Braves
|L 4-1
|Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
|June 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
|June 28
|@ Braves
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Kolby Allard
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs TBA
|July 4
|Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
