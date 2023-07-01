Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Orioles on July 1, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Carlos Correa and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins heading into their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has recorded 60 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He has a .217/.292/.408 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 48 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .208/.303/.450 slash line on the season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bradish Stats
- The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Bradish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 14
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 78 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 52 walks and 35 RBI.
- He's slashing .268/.377/.419 so far this season.
- Rutschman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 77 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .261/.322/.478 so far this year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 28
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
