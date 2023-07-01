You can find player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Carlos Correa and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins heading into their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 60 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a .217/.292/.408 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 48 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .208/.303/.450 slash line on the season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 25 7.0 2 2 2 7 2 at Rays Jun. 20 5.0 4 2 2 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 5.0 6 3 3 10 1 at Giants Jun. 3 4.0 7 3 3 5 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 78 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 52 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashing .268/.377/.419 so far this season.

Rutschman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 77 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .261/.322/.478 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.