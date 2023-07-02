Twins vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) and Minnesota Twins (42-42) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 2.
The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-2) for the Twins and Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles.
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 50 times and won 31, or 62%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won 27 of its 45 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 352 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 26
|@ Braves
|L 4-1
|Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
|June 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
|June 28
|@ Braves
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Kolby Allard
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs TBA
|July 4
|Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
