Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) and Minnesota Twins (42-42) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 2.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-2) for the Twins and Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 50 times and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 27 of its 45 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 352 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule