On Sunday, July 2 at 12:05 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (42-42) visit the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while Cole Irvin will take the hill for the Orioles.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.57 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 7.18 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 31 out of the 50 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 30-18 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 14-15 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

