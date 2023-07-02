The Minnesota Twins (42-42) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Baltimore Orioles (48-33), at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to the mound, while Cole Irvin (1-3) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.57 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 7.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.57, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.278.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

Irvin (1-3) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He has a 7.18 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .309 to opposing batters.

Irvin has yet to record a quality start so far this year.

Irvin is trying to pick up his second start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.