Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .268 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- In 60.8% of his 51 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 51 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.224
|AVG
|.309
|.322
|OBP
|.417
|.382
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Cox (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
